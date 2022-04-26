Woman, 75, robbed of her bag in Peebles

Cuddyside in Peebles.

The woman was approached by an unidentified man on a footpath at Cuddyside around 2.15pm on Monday, April 25.

The man asked if she had seen a Jack Russell dog, before knocking her to the ground and grabbing her bag, before making off on foot in the direction of the Northgate. The woman received treatment to minor injuries from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The man is described as being white, approximately 35 to 45-years-old, around 6ft tall and well built, with close cut dark hair with flecks of grey around the ears and stubble. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up and dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Jacqueline Douglas said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or who can identify the man involved, to get in touch.”