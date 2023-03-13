Woman, 60, in critical condition after hit and run
A 60-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road crash on the A6091, near Melrose on Sunday, March 12, where the driver failed to stop.
Around 9.50pm, police were called to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle near to Borders General Hospital.
The 60-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital, then later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where hospital staff describe her condition as critical.
The road remains closed while officers carry out their investigation.
Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander, said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing the vehicle involved and its driver as soon as possible.
“Our enquiries have established that there were three cars seen in the area at the time of the crash. They were a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback. Work is ongoing to trace these vehicles and their occupants as part of this investigation.
“I would directly appeal to the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman to do the right thing and come forward.
“We are keen to gather any dash-cam footage and would urge anyone who was driving in this area around the time of the incident on Sunday night to contact us. You may have captured something vital to our enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 3303 of March 12.