Will to lead the town he loves

Melrosian 2023 Will Owen with right and left-hand-men Douglas Crawford and Robin Sharp. Photo: Douglas Hardie.

The new system of the left-hand-men learning the ropes a year before becoming the Melrosian is now bedding in, and Will, who plays rugby and cricket for Melrose, says it’s given him extra confidence for the task ahead.

Will, 23, a groundsman at Monksford Estate, said: “It was very helpful last year, getting the chance to learn from Douglas (Crawford) and Ben (Magowan).

"I’ve spoken to several ex-Melrosians, and it used to be that they were sort of chucked in at the deep end. This way makes more sense, and I can’t wait to get going.

The Melrose Festival Queen, Olivia Milne, and her court. Photo: Douglas Hardie

"I play rugby and cricket for this town that I love, so representing it this summer means a lot to me.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back to all the other town’s festivals, each of which are unique in their own way, and meeting up with the principals, most of whom I’ve already met.”

Will, who is the first of his family to be chosen as Melrosian, will be supported by his right-hand-man Douglas Crawford and left-hand-man, and therefore next year’s Melrosian, Robin Sharp.

Rob Moffat, Festival Chairman, who hosted Friday night’s ceremonies at the Corn Exchange, said: “It was a good night on Friday, and it’s great to get back into the swing of things after Covid.

"We weren’t sure how it would go having the different system, but I know Will certainly appreciated being a part of things last year, serving his apprenticeship before becoming Melrosian, so I think it’s going to work fine.”

Friday night also saw the declaration of the town’s Festival Queen and her court.

They are: Queen, Olivia Milne; Attendants, Millie Ashman and Hannah Ramsay; Courtier Proclamation, Brodie McLean; Courtier Crown and Sceptre, Rory Wright; Heralds, Finlay McLean and Finlay Brown; Train Bearers, Charlotte Allan and Arabella Warwick; Lead Cyclists, Lexi Wright, Patricia Janczuk and Emma Montgomery; Art Competition winner, Florence Monro.