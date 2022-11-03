Why not Zappalong to MacArts?

Pygmy Twylyte head to MacArts in Galashiels on November 12. Photo: Al Donnelly.

Over the course of his life, and since his death in 1993, more than 100 official Zappa albums have been released, alongside countless bootlegs.

These range from 60’s psychedelia with the Mothers of Invention, Jazz and Rock material tinged with Zappa’s own inimitable spin, through to orchestral compositions performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Navigating the vast Zappa oeuvre then is no mean feat, but Scotland’s Pygmy Twylyte have embraced the challenge with gusto.

Since their inception in 2018, the band have selected a core body of classic material, complemented with a rotating offering of more obscure cuts, and blasted this to delighted audiences across the UK.

Notable highlights have included multiple shows as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a performance at the Belladrum Tartan Heart festival.

They have also played two special gigs featuring Ben Thomas, former vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Zappa Plays Zappa, the worldwide touring outfit fronted by Frank’s son Dweezil.

With guitars, keyboards, saxes and multiple vocalists at their disposal, the band has a (stink)foot planted in the camp of several of Zappa’s most memorable touring line-ups.

And now, you can catch them at one of the region's best music venues as they head to MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday, November 12 to nod along to rock numbers, lose count during jazzy interludes (after all, it’s not dead – it just smells funny) and evade the infamous Frunobulax!

Expect some well-known tunes such as ‘Cosmik Debris’ and ‘Montana’, interspersed with instrumentals like ‘Black Napkins’ and ‘Chunga’s Revenge’.

With local rockers South of Sanity opening the show, this presents an unmissable evening for local music fans.

Tickets (£13, £15 on the door) are available from MacArts.scot, and the show starts at 7pm.