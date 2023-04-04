Why not grab your broomstick and head over to Abbotsford

Hubble bubble ... the new Witch Corner at Abbotsford. Photo: Lloyd Smith.

Witch Corner includes 12 story stops with sculptures storyboarded by Brilliant Trails, the company behind the Loch Lomond Fairy Trail, in conjunction with Abbotsford’s Heritage team and designed and built in the UK. The trail also features a play area and witch’s cottage shop.

Children’s activity booklets with activities to complete and clues to solve at each story stop are included in the experience. More in-depth information on the origins and development of each legend or folktale including an audio guide for adult visitors is available through the new Abbotsford app.

Directly inspired by the writings and research of Sir Walter Scott, Witch Corner takes its name from Scott’s nickname for his favourite section of the Abbotsford Library, which houses his collection of 250 rare books about witchcraft, magic, folklore, and superstition.

The trail opened with a launch event on Saturday, April 1, which included free entry to children dressed in costume and their families. This followed an opening ceremony in which Witch Corner was officially opened by Abbotsford’s Collections and Interpretation Manager Kirsty Archer-Thompson, accompanied by actor John Nicol portraying Sir Walter Scott.

Day tickets for Witch Corner are priced at £5.50 per person with annual tickets including a year’s free parking at Abbotsford also available.

Witch Corner has been created thanks to support from private donors, Museums Galleries Scotland and South of Scotland Enterprise.

Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland said: “The trail brings Scotland’s history alive in an exciting way through exploring folktales and the magical stories of Walter Scott. This is a perfect example of how interacting with heritage can be fun, playful, and a great day out for all ages.”

