Which loos we’ll lose … and the ones to survive the flush
A list of the public toilets that will never reopen across the Borders has been disclosed – alongside those that will continue to operate.
Fourteen public toilets closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will not reopen if councillors approve the recommendations of a report being presented to a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday, March 30.
The local authority is proposing to sell or demolish them to help pay for the refurbishment of the 27 loos still in operation.
Councillor John Greenwell, the council’s Executive Member for Roads Development and Maintenance, said: “Public toilets are an invaluable asset for communities, providing many benefits to a wide range of people.
“As a council, we are committed to finding a sustainable solution for the long-term provision of public toilets which secures their future for many years to come and provides the public with a safe, clean and easily accessible service.
“These proposals will not only maintain this vital service but also allow us to significantly improve the 27 facilities we currently operate through investment and refurbishments.”
The facilities that will permanently close are
Burnmouth – Harbour
Eyemouth – Harbour
Jedburgh – Lothian Park
Kelso – Croft Park
Newtown St Boswells – Main Street
Galashiels – High Street Car Park and Bank Street Gardens
Melrose – Greenyards
Selkirk – Scott’s Place
Yarrow Valley – St Mary’s Loch
Hawick – Howegate and Volunteer Park
Peebles – School Brae and Kingsmeadows.
The 27 facilities that will remain open are
Chirnside – Cross Hil l
Cockburnspath – Main Street, Coldingham Sands
Coldstream – Court House Car Park
Duns – Brierybaulk
Eyemouth – Bantry Car Park
Greenlaw – The Square
St Abbs – Harbour
Jedburgh – Tourist Information Centre
Kelso – Woodmarket/Horsemarket and Shedden Park, St Boswells – Main Street, Morebattle Main Street, Yetholm – High Street, Earlston – Bus Station, Galashiels – Transport Interchange, Lauder – The Avenue, Melrose – Abbey Place, Selkirk – Market Place, Stow – Galashiels Road, Denholm – Dene Road, Hawick – Common Haugh, Newcastleton – Langholm Street, Broughton – King George VI Park, Innerleithen – Hall Street, Peebles – Eastagte Car Park, West Linton – Main Street.