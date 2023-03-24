News you can trust since 1855
Which loos we’ll lose … and the ones to survive the flush

A list of the public toilets that will never reopen across the Borders has been disclosed – alongside those that will continue to operate.

By Paul Kelly
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:18 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:18 GMT
Councillor John Greenwell.
Fourteen public toilets closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will not reopen if councillors approve the recommendations of a report being presented to a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday, March 30.

The local authority is proposing to sell or demolish them to help pay for the refurbishment of the 27 loos still in operation.

Councillor John Greenwell, the council’s Executive Member for Roads Development and Maintenance, said: “Public toilets are an invaluable asset for communities, providing many benefits to a wide range of people.

“As a council, we are committed to finding a sustainable solution for the long-term provision of public toilets which secures their future for many years to come and provides the public with a safe, clean and easily accessible service.

“These proposals will not only maintain this vital service but also allow us to significantly improve the 27 facilities we currently operate through investment and refurbishments.”

The facilities that will permanently close are

Burnmouth – Harbour

Eyemouth – Harbour

Jedburgh – Lothian Park

Kelso – Croft Park

Newtown St Boswells – Main Street

Galashiels – High Street Car Park and Bank Street Gardens

Melrose – Greenyards

Selkirk – Scott’s Place

Yarrow Valley – St Mary’s Loch

Hawick – Howegate and Volunteer Park

Peebles – School Brae and Kingsmeadows.

The 27 facilities that will remain open are

Chirnside – Cross Hil l

Cockburnspath – Main Street, Coldingham Sands

Coldstream – Court House Car Park

Duns – Brierybaulk

Eyemouth – Bantry Car Park

Greenlaw – The Square

St Abbs – Harbour

Jedburgh – Tourist Information Centre

Kelso – Woodmarket/Horsemarket and Shedden Park, St Boswells – Main Street, Morebattle Main Street, Yetholm – High Street, Earlston – Bus Station, Galashiels – Transport Interchange, Lauder – The Avenue, Melrose – Abbey Place, Selkirk – Market Place, Stow – Galashiels Road, Denholm – Dene Road, Hawick – Common Haugh, Newcastleton – Langholm Street, Broughton – King George VI Park, Innerleithen – Hall Street, Peebles – Eastagte Car Park, West Linton – Main Street.

