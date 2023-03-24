Which loos we’ll lose … and the ones to survive the flush

Councillor John Greenwell.

Fourteen public toilets closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will not reopen if councillors approve the recommendations of a report being presented to a meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday, March 30.

The local authority is proposing to sell or demolish them to help pay for the refurbishment of the 27 loos still in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Greenwell, the council’s Executive Member for Roads Development and Maintenance, said: “Public toilets are an invaluable asset for communities, providing many benefits to a wide range of people.

“As a council, we are committed to finding a sustainable solution for the long-term provision of public toilets which secures their future for many years to come and provides the public with a safe, clean and easily accessible service.

“These proposals will not only maintain this vital service but also allow us to significantly improve the 27 facilities we currently operate through investment and refurbishments.”

The facilities that will permanently close are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnmouth – Harbour

Eyemouth – Harbour

Jedburgh – Lothian Park

Kelso – Croft Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtown St Boswells – Main Street

Galashiels – High Street Car Park and Bank Street Gardens

Melrose – Greenyards

Selkirk – Scott’s Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yarrow Valley – St Mary’s Loch

Hawick – Howegate and Volunteer Park

Peebles – School Brae and Kingsmeadows.

The 27 facilities that will remain open are

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chirnside – Cross Hil l

Cockburnspath – Main Street, Coldingham Sands

Coldstream – Court House Car Park

Duns – Brierybaulk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyemouth – Bantry Car Park

Greenlaw – The Square

St Abbs – Harbour

Jedburgh – Tourist Information Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad