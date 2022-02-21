When life gives you lemons ...

In Stow, a couple of opportunistic lads made the most of the situation as the Gala Water burst its banks at Stow Park, flooding the town's football pitch and children’s play park.

Other areas to see high water levels included towns based along the River Tweed, with the river flooding several walkways and paths.

Flood warnings were also issued for the River Lyne at Romanno Bridge and the Eddleston Water at Peebles.

Paddlers make the most of Sunday's flooding at Stow Park. Photo: Danni Johnston.