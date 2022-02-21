When life gives you lemons ...
Last week’s heavy rain, accompanied with snow melting from the region’s hills, raised the river levels drastically at the weekend.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:48 pm
In Stow, a couple of opportunistic lads made the most of the situation as the Gala Water burst its banks at Stow Park, flooding the town's football pitch and children’s play park.
Other areas to see high water levels included towns based along the River Tweed, with the river flooding several walkways and paths.
Flood warnings were also issued for the River Lyne at Romanno Bridge and the Eddleston Water at Peebles.
Levels have since dropped, but there are several unsettled days ahead, with more rain and wintry showers forecast.