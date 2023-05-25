Wheels in motion for business ahead of mountain bike world championships

The Tweed Valley is set to host some of the events in cycling's biggest event of the year.

A series of business and community engagement drop-in events are planned in the coming weeks where companies can find out more about how they can capitalise on the opportunities provided by the Borders being a regional host of the championships, with mountain bike cross-country events taking place in Glentress Forest and the wider Tweed Valley.

In Peebles, representatives of the local events delivery organisation, Tweed Valley-based ESO Sports, and other local partners will be on hand at the Go Tweed Valley visitor centre from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 from 1pm to 4pm each day.

This will enable local people and businesses to find out more about the championship and what it will mean for them, from the business opportunities to traffic management plans.

Scottish Borders Council is also hosting drop-in information events in Galashiels, Kelso, Duns, Eyemouth, Hawick and Jedburgh between Tuesday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 6, aimed specifically at businesses who want to find out how they can get involved and benefit.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for Community and Business Development, said: “The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland will be the largest cycling event ever held. With a TV audience of over one billion people and over one million spectators expected across the country for the various events it will be among the top 10 sporting spectacles in the world this year.

“As a regional host of the championships we have an incredible opportunity here in the Scottish Borders and we want to help our business and communities, right across the region, to get the most out of it, celebrate the events and see the long term benefits, not just from the championships but from cycling and cycle tourism generally.

“Thousands of people will be coming to the region this August for the events in the Tweed Valley, from spectators to competitors, media to volunteers, and they will need a warm welcome, accommodation, food and drink, and many will be looking for off-site experiences that enhance their stay and want to explore the wider Scottish Borders too.

“I’d encourage businesses interested in finding out more about how they can benefit to drop in to any of the events taking place over the next couple of weeks, and for residents in the Tweed Valley the Peebles information events are also a great chance to find out more details.”

To help deliver this world class event in the Scottish Borders, traffic management arrangements will be in place. Full details of the planned parking restrictions and road closures to be put in place to allow the event to take place can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/cyclingworlds.

Anyone who is unable to attend the drop-in event can find information on www.scotborders.gov.uk/cyclingworlds and at www.glentress2023.com. The council webpages will also be updated with venues for the Kelso and Eyemouth events as soon as possible.

