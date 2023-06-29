What treasures are there around your home?

Our grandparents saw the Great Depression AND World War II so is it any wonder that they saved their pennies where they could? The question is, how much are these old thruppenny bits, sixpences and Crowns worth now?

If you happen to have pre-decimal silver coins (3d, 6d, Shillings, Florins, Half Crowns, Crowns) from 1947 or earlier, even if they're a bit worn out, they still hold value because they contain real silver.

British silver coins have been made of varying amounts of silver since the 16th century. From the 1700s to 1920, they were made of 0.925 silver, also known as Sterling silver. Then, from 1920 to 1946, the silver content dropped to 50%, and from 1946 onwards, cupro-nickel became the main material used. Pre-1947 silver coins in poor condition are often called scrap silver and are typically sold based on their weight or face value.

​The better the condition, with more detail and less damage, the higher the grade and value.

Of course, some of our ancestors took great care of their coins, keeping them in pristine condition. These are the coins that can be sold as gradable items. The better the condition, with more detail and less damage, the higher the grade and value.

Additionally, factors like the coin's tone, lustre, and eye appeal also contribute to its worth.

But what about your coins from 1947 onwards? Don't worry, there are still collectors who appreciate these “modern” beauties, often for their own enjoyment rather than monetary value.

To find these collectors, entering into a general auction is a great option, as often buyers are tempted to bid by the chance of a rare coin hidden amongst the lots or simply want to complete their collections.

I've been a coin collector as long as I've been an antiques dealer.

When coins were first introduced, they were the only way many people knew what their ruler looked like!

Going forward, coin collections tell stories of where their owners have been and now a days 50ps reflect important historical events and changes.

