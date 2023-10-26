West Linton toilet sell-off to be considered behind-closed-doors
It emerged last month that Scottish Borders Council (SBC) has received a substantial offer, believed to be in the tens of thousands of pounds, for one of West Linton’s two public conveniences
At a heated meeting of the village’s community council earlier this month the three Tweeddale West councillors were urged to vote against this sale and to lobby their colleagues to do likewise.
The village also ran a survey about the sale, with 98 per cent of about 500 respondents urging it not to go ahead.
When members of full council meet today (Thursday, October 26), they will consider the future of the toilets and receive a report from John Curry, the council’s director of Infrastructure and Environment,.
However, the matter will be considered under ‘private business’, with the public and press excluded from the meeting for that item.