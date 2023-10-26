News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
West Linton's public toilet facilities. Image: Ian Reid.West Linton's public toilet facilities. Image: Ian Reid.
West Linton's public toilet facilities. Image: Ian Reid.

West Linton toilet sell-off to be considered behind-closed-doors

A controversial move to sell-off public toilets in a Tweeddale village is to be considered behind-closed-doors at a meeting today (Thursday).
By Paul Kelly
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

It emerged last month that Scottish Borders Council (SBC) has received a substantial offer, believed to be in the tens of thousands of pounds, for one of West Linton’s two public conveniences

At a heated meeting of the village’s community council earlier this month the three Tweeddale West councillors were urged to vote against this sale and to lobby their colleagues to do likewise.

The village also ran a survey about the sale, with 98 per cent of about 500 respondents urging it not to go ahead.

When members of full council meet today (Thursday, October 26), they will consider the future of the toilets and receive a report from John Curry, the council’s director of Infrastructure and Environment,.

However, the matter will be considered under ‘private business’, with the public and press excluded from the meeting for that item.

Related topics:TweeddaleScottish Borders Council