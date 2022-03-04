"We’re looking to help people make new friends, not masterpieces," says Selkirk Community Shed chairman

With a wide range of tools and the expertise of other members, the Shed is a great place to complete that project.

It’s a great chance for people to see what the members have been working on at the Shed workshop, finishing room, garden and greenhouse, all of which are located near the town's High School.

It’s basically a community space that anyone can take advantage of, with a range of different activities to take part in, either working on their own or along with others, which brings in that social aspect … what’s better than a wee blether over a cuppa after the enforced isolation we’ve all been subjected to during the pandemic.

At the open day, people can find out more about the various activities and courses available, and chat to the regular “Shedders”, take in a “see how it’s done” demonstration, or even meet the group’s six rescue chickens, whose names were chosen through a public vote.

Once joined, members will have access to a wide range of tools and have the benefit of shared expertise.

Chairman Gethin Chamberlain said you don’t need to be a woodworking master to join in.

He said: "The Shed is emerging from what’s effectively been two years of Covid-induced hibernation and so we’re really keen for people in Selkirk to now have an opportunity to see what we can offer them.

“During the times when restrictions have allowed, members have taken the opportunity to create a fantastic resource for the town and we’re in a great position now to help those who have been shut off from company for so long.

“We’re here to help people meet up and to have somewhere they can go and know they will be welcome. You don’t have to be Scotland’s greatest carpenter to be made welcome in the workshop – it's there so you can have a crack at woodwork or whatever takes your fancy, or just somewhere where you can stop by for a chat and to feel a little less isolated. The same goes for the garden and all the other services. We’re looking to help people make new friends, not masterpieces.