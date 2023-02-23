Wedding venue receives industry’s blessing

Runningburn Premier Events Venue in Kelso.

The 10th Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 are to be staged at a glamorous gathering in The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 28.

The awards, presented by Creative Oceanic, aim to recognise the creme de la creme of the Scottish wedding industry, those people who make a couple’s day as perfect as possible.

Among those short-listed for the ‘Wedding Venue of the Year – South of Scotland’ category is Runningburn Premier Events Venue in Kelso.

Yvonne Baird and Jim Neil, who run the business with a dedicated team of staff, are proud just to have been nominated.

Yvonne said: “The fact that our previous couples have put us forward for this award is just wonderful.

“We love working with our couples to make their wedding day as perfect as it possibly can be, therefore to be recognised and nominated for a Scottish wedding award is a dream come true for all of us.

“No matter what the result we are looking forward to the award ceremony next week and keeping our fingers crossed for a good result.”

The ceremony will also recognise the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that add glam to proceedings and the florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 said: “These awards are now recognised as the leading celebration of showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in this industry.

“This year marks the awards 10th anniversary and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has come in the past decade.

