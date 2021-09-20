Wedale valley history brought to book

An Elephant Crossed the Valley, by Mary W. Craig.

With a foreward written by Doddie Weir, the book, An Elephant Crossed The Valley, was commissioned by the Stow and Fountainhall Community Council to investigate, explore and celebrate the history of the Wedale Valley.

Stow’s full name, while rarely used, is Stow of Wedale.

It's said that the history of the Wedale valley is the history of Scotland in microcosm.

As Scotland has grown from a sparsely-populated land of local tribes to an international country with connections across the globe, so the valley has evolved from part of the land of the Votadini tribe, to a modern community with residents from around the world.

Over the centuries, medieval kings and battles have given way to the Edinburgh International Arts Festival and the internet, and from legendary figures such as King Arthur, through cloned sheep to wind turbines on the hills: the valley of Wedale has been involved in every step along the way.

A small valley in a small country, but with a big heart and an even bigger history: this is the story of the Wedale Valley.

The book will be launched on September 25 in Fountainhall village, the MacFie Village Hall on September 26, and at Stow Town Hall on October 2 at 7.30pm.

All are welcome.