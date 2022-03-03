War hero Alfred is the Borders’ newest centenarian

War hero Alfred Goddard, who celebrates his 100th birthday today.

Alfred celebrated his 100th birthday today (Thursday, March 3) at Mansfield Care’s Peebles Care home, and was delighted to receive the traditional congratulatory letter from Her Majesty, The Queen, marking his landmark occasion.

In June 1944, Alfred was a 22-year-old Tank Commander who, having volunteered for Special Operations with the 6th Airborne Division, was landed behind enemy lines as part of the D Day landings.

Waving him and his tank crew off that day and wishing them “God Speed” at RAF Tarrant Rushton in Dorset was the sender of his centenary letter, a young Princess Elizabeth.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfred (holding the snake) in Singapore in 1964 with colleagues in the RAF.

Alfred’s son Mike said: “One hundred years after his birth, my dad enjoyed his second royal good wishes when he opened his personal message from that very same member of the Royal Family, not now a Princess but Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating him on his centenary.”

Badly wounded in action when a shell exploded near his Tetrach Light Tank, Alfred recovered from his injuries at Manchester Royal Infirmary, and pledged that at the end of the war he would return to marry one of the nurses who cared for him with skill and compassion during his darkest days.

For his actions following D Day, Alfred was later awarded the Chevalier (Knight) in the Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur by the French Consul General to Scotland at his home in Biggar in 2016.

His next active duty was as part of Operation Market Garden at Arnhem – of A Bridge Too Far fame – where he suffered a perforated eardrum, but fortunately he survived the remainder of active service without further injury.

Alfred and his nurse bride Doreen (nee Foster) on their wedding day in 1947.

At the end of WW2, he kept his promise, returning to wed his nurse in Manchester. Alfred and Doreen Foster’s marriage produced three children, Michael, Paul and Patricia, and lasted 70 years until Doreen passed away in 2015.

Alfred remained in military service, qualifying as an army parachutist at the Parachute Training School at RAF Aqir in Palestine, later taking up posts at the Air Ministry in Whitehall then in Egypt. Other postings in his civilian career included RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and at RAF Strike Command in High Wycombe where he was Command Secretary until his retirement aged 60.

In retirement, Alfred put his time and experience to good use, setting up a local branch of the Victim Support Scheme and became president of his local Citizen’s Advice Bureau. In later life Alfred and Doreen moved to Scotland to be closer to Mike and their daughter-in-law Stephanie.

Mike, 72, said: “Their time living in Biggar saw some of their happiest years, surrounded by local family and friends and visited regularly by those further afield. My dad’s more recent move into Peebles Care Home has given him the dedicated and specialist support he now needs in his later years, and it is thanks to that wonderful team that, not only has he reached this further milestone, but that he is so happy to have done so.

“His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have sent their love and messages from all over the UK and abroad and we are all very proud of him.”

Peebles Care Home is one of 11 care homes across the Borders, Edinburgh and west of Scotland operated by Mansfield Care and is designed to provide bespoke care to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

The highly trained staff ensure a commitment and continuity of care to each resident with a dedicated home manager and wellbeing coordinator to plan activities according to resident’s wishes.