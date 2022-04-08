Walker arrives in the Borders on a 1,000 mile mission to save an endangered bird

Roger Morgan-Grenville.

Roger Morgan-Grenville is walking from Lymington in the New Forest to Cape Wrath to raise awareness and funds for a small UK charity, Curlew Action, which is working to reverse the decline of the Eurasian curlew, Britain's largest wading bird.

The UK holds 20-25 per cent of the global population of Eurasian curlew.

However, in the last 25 years numbers of curlew in the UK have halved and they are at real risk of extinction as a breeding bird in parts of the country.

To highlight the cause, Roger will be walking from Steele Road to Hawick tomorrow, Friday, April 8, and from Hawick to Innerleithen on Saturday, April 9.

Roger, part of the team that set up the Help for Heroes charity, has been a soldier, a charity worker and is now an author.

He will be writing a book about his walk and 11 linked biodiversity restoration projects which he will be visiting along the way, to be published in March 2023 by Icon Books.

Roger, who is walking 20 miles a day for eight weeks, said: "The way I look at it, if I'm prepared to put my 62-year-old body through a bit of punishment for a couple of months, it might inspire people not just to donate, but also to learn a bit more about what we do, and what we need to do to save the curlew."