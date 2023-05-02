News you can trust since 1855
Walk raises over £184,000 to date

One of the Borders’ most enduring charity walks took place on Sunday, when 71 walkers gathered in damp and overcast conditions at Dryhope in the Yarrow Valley.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:12 BST
Walkers prepare to board the bus in Selkirk’s Market Place on Sunday morning.Walkers prepare to board the bus in Selkirk’s Market Place on Sunday morning.
Walkers prepare to board the bus in Selkirk’s Market Place on Sunday morning.

The event, first held in 1989, is in aid of Cancer Research UK, and to date has raised over £184,000.

The 20-mile route takes in Traquair, the Minch Moor, along the Southern Upland Way to the Three Brethren, before dropping down to the finish line at Selkirk Cricket Club.

“Everything went according to plan,” said Joyce Wright, who as well as organising this year’s event also takes part in the walk, “and the walkers all seemed to enjoy themselves.

Some of the Oregon walkers pictured at the Traquair refreshment stop-off on Sunday.Some of the Oregon walkers pictured at the Traquair refreshment stop-off on Sunday.
Some of the Oregon walkers pictured at the Traquair refreshment stop-off on Sunday.
“We’re very lucky to have had such great support over the years,” added Joyce, a member of the Cancer Research UK’s Selkirk Local Committee.

“A huge thank you goes to Border Buses for transporting the walkers to Dryhope, while Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue always provide safety cover and Selkirk Rotary help with marshalling.

“Many other individuals and organisations support the event in a variety of ways, and the walkers themselves always turn out in large numbers.”

A special mention goes to a group of 14 walkers who all work for Selkirk-based business Oregon Timber Frame. “We like to support local charities,” said Oregon’s Rory Anderson, “and this walk definitely ticked all the boxes.

“As a group we’ve managed to raise over £3,000 in sponsorship, and this will kindly be match-funded by the Barratt Foundation. We’ve all been very impressed by how well the event is run, and I’m sure this won’t be the last time we take part.”

Anyone still wanting to make a donation can do so by clicking here.

