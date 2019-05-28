Voting opens as list of potential names for Jedburgh school campus is revealed

Jedburgh townfolk are being invited to pick their favourite name for the town’s new intergenerational campus.

A short list of five names was announced today and redisents have just over one month to vote for their preferred choice.

The short listed options are: Jedburgh Community Campus, Jedburgh Grammar Campus, Jedburgh Joint Campus, Jedburgh Learning Campus and The Jedburgh Campus.

Between October and January, townsfolk submitted around 80 name suggestions for consideration.

Town and community councillors were invited to review the long list and create a shortlist of potential names for a public ballot.

The £32m all-age school, currently under construction in Hartigge Park, is due to open in March 2020.

It will replace the town’s Jedburgh Grammar School and Parkside and Howdenburn primaries.

The campus will hold up to 700 nursery, primary and secondary school children, and offer space for further education.

Facilities open to the public in the campus will include: library, cafe, drop-in area, rural skills area, 2G and 3G sports pitches, a multi-use games area, 100m running track and external changing pavilion.

Voting is open until Sunday, June 30 and the online survey can be found at: https://scotborders.citizenspace.com/children-and-young-people/jedburghcampusname/consultation/

Read more about the campus here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/education/townsfolk-go-behind-the-scenes-at-jedburgh-s-new-campus-site-1-4894095

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/education/jedburgh-school-site-ownership-issues-are-resolved-1-4892956