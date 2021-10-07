Volunteers required for Trussell Trust collections

Volunteers for the Trussell Trust's Christmas food collections are being sought. Photo: Pete Maclaine/ParsonsMedia.net

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.

The collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18-20, and with many people facing a particularly difficult winter, the need to collect food for the charities is greater than ever. Tesco will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20% cash donation to help the charities in their work.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust said people could make a real difference to their local foodbank by volunteering at a nearby Tesco store.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis,” she said. “We know that in Galashiels too many people will be forced to use a food bank over the festive period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this November by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco’s donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.”