VisitScotland celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Borders Railway

Tomorrow (Saturday, 6 September) marks ten years since the first passenger services began on the Borders Railway.

It was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen on 9 September 2015.

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the line, Gordon Smith, VisitScotland's Destination Development Director for the South of Scotland, said: “The opening of the Borders Railway was a milestone for tourism in the region. Not only did it connect communities between Waverley and Tweedbank, and boost sustainable travel for residents and visitors, but it was also the catalyst for many major developments that have shaped tourism across the south of Scotland.

“The creation of the South of Scotland Enterprise, the development of a regional economic strategy, and the creation of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance, all came in its wake, driven by a collective desire to transform the wider visitor economy. It has further supported our work to make Scotland a sustainable tourism destination.

“We know visitors look for sustainable travel options, with rail travel a key part of the journey for international visitors. The Borders Railway has no doubt helped visitors reach some of our fantastic attractions such as Abbotsford House, the Great Tapestry of Scotland and the National Mining Museum Scotland.”