Visit Duns charity shop to keep goods in The Loop

A welcome new addition to Duns was unveiled this month with the opening of The Loop charity shop.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting Berwickshire Swap, the bright and welcoming shop will stock a wide range of ladies’ and gents’ clothing alongside homeware items, with all proceeds helping to fund the charity’s community work across the area.

The charity is best known for its Swaps, which aim to reduce waste, support families, and encourage more sustainable living. They also provide an Emergency Parcel service providing a week’s worth of clothes to families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These parcels of donated clothing are washed, dried, ironed then packed before being handed over to those who require them.

Volunteers at the opening of The Loop charity shop in Duns. Pic: Contributed

The opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by local landlord Mick Jones, who has supported the project by providing the central Market Square premises. Staff, volunteers, and members of the community gathered to celebrate the launch.

Shop manager of The Loop, Lucy Allman said: “We’ve been blown away by the effort and generosity of our volunteers and trustees in getting the loop ready to open. Their hard work has turned the space into a welcoming community shop and I am so grateful.”

Nicola Seed, chief officer of Berwickshire Swap, said: “The Loop is more than just a shop – it’s a place for the community to come together, recycle, and give items a second life. Every purchase made here helps us to continue our work supporting families and reducing waste across Berwickshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of Berwickshire Swap, Jim McDevitt said: “This is an exciting new chapter for Berwickshire Swap and will cement the charity’s future.”

The shop is already drawing in donations and promises to be a valuable addition to the town centre, offering affordable shopping with a sustainable edge.

The Loop is now open to the public in Market Square, Duns, with regular opening hours from Monday to Saturday.

Donations of quality clothing and homeware are always welcome.