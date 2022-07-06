Villagers enjoy Summer Festival week in the ’Burn

The pipe band leads the fancy dressers on Friday night's parade. Photos: Devon Leslie.

Last week saw Walkerburn enjoy its first full summer festival since 2019, and villagers celebrated in style.

Sunday, June 26 saw Festival Lad Charlie Nisbet lay a wreath following the traditional church service, and a family bike ride in the afternoon.

The following day brought the installation of Festival Lad Charlie and Alice Shoesmith, who won the essay competition. Friday’s Fancy Dress Parade was as popular as ever, as were the torchlight procession, bonfire and fireworks.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villagers have the time of their lives.

Celebrations continued into the weekend with Fun in the Park at the rugby club on Saturday, and a boat race, barbecue and disco on Sunday.

Essay winner Alice Shoesmith and Festival Lad Charlie Nisbet.

Saddling up for the bike ride.