Villagers book a slot on telly

Readers from St Boswells are due to feature in a forthcoming TV book show.

By Kevin Janiak
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 10:53am
Cerys Matthews, Lemn Sissay, host Damian Barr (standing) and Richard Coles. Photo: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland
Cerys Matthews, Lemn Sissay, host Damian Barr (standing) and Richard Coles. Photo: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

The Big Scottish Book Club features reviews and recommendations from book clubs from around Scotland.

And readers from St Boswells will feature in the episode going out on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday, December 18 at 10.20pm.

Host Damian Barr chats to writer and radio presenter Reverend Richard Coles about his best-selling debut novel Murder Before Evensong, award-winning writer and poet Lemn Sissay shares his favourite books and musician and broadcaster Cerys Matthews reveals her love of Dylan Thomas and discusses her new adaptation of Under Milk Wood.

The readers of St Boswells also share their thoughts on Scottish classic Trumpet by Jackie Kay and recommend the books they would give to a friend.

