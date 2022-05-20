Village week back with Jubilee celebrations

Dancing the week away at the last St Boswells Village Week in 2019.

A plethora of events for all the family begins with the Wobbly Bridge Trail Race on Sunday, May 22, a great way to warm up for the full programme from May 30 to June 5.

There’s also a family fun day planned at the tennis club on Saturday, May 28, from 2-4pm.

Chairperson of the Village Week Committee, Christine Holmes said: “This year has truly been a collaborative venture, with many groups and individuals participating to make this a magnificent event.

"There is something for everyone.”

Entry forms for all the events are available at the old post office in the village.

First up, on Monday, May 30, is the Scarecrow Competition, with a theme of fashion from 1952 to the present day, and a photo exhibition at the church hall.

Then, strap on your walking boots for an evening History Walk on Tuesday, May 31 from 6-8pm, with John Wood.

Wednesday, June 1 sees an afternoon tea dance at the Village Hall, hosted by the craft group and Bos’ells Buddies (SWI).

Beat The Retreat makes a return on The Green on Thursday, June 2 at 6pm, followed by the family and friends quiz at the Village Hall, hosted by the SWI.

The weekend kicks off with a children’s afternoon music class, followed by rounders and barbecue at the cricket club on Friday, June 3.

Saturday, June 4 at 10am, brings the much-loved Pet Show on the Croft, before joining the PFP at the Community Club for an afternoon of family fun events and a barbecue.