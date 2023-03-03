Village given a sporting chance with green light for new pump track

​The plans for the pump track in Walkerburn.

The idea of a pump track emerged at an open day in Walkerburn in the summer of 2021.

Now an application submitted by Walkerburn Community Development Trust, supported by the town’s community council, has been endorsed by Scottish Borders Council.

The facility is to be used as a multi-use track suitable for skateboards, BMX, mountain bikes, wheelchair users and adapted wheeled bikes aimed at all genders, ages and levels of experience.

The aim is to develop a cycling culture in the village and to follow the example of Innerleithen, which has been transformed positively by mountain biking over the last decade.

As part of the plan a replacement football pitch will need to be located in the village.

In his report recommending approval of the project, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, expressed some reservations – but noted the enthusiasm for the project within the village.

He said: “This proposal would comprise an enhancement in terms of a new pump track facility and would comprise replacement of a football pitch. However, the replacement pitch facility is smaller in scale than the existing pitch, thus potentially affecting its value to those who wish to use it.

“That said, I note the absence of objections; supporting representation; consultation taken by the applicants; and the application is being made by the Community Trust and Council.

“I also note this is not the only pitch in the area, and that the parks service of the council support the proposal as submitted.

“Provided the replacement is implemented prior to the provision of the pump track then the proposal appears to be agreeable.”

