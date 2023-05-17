News you can trust since 1855
Video produced to showcase the Tweed Valley to visitors

As the Tweed Valley prepares for one of its busiest tourism seasons ever, a new video has been launched to showcase the wealth of experiences, including hiking, wild swimming, canoeing and axe throwing, that visitors can enjoy all year round in the area.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 17th May 2023, 09:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:42 BST
The video shows brave folk wild swimming in March. Photo: Ian Linton.The video shows brave folk wild swimming in March. Photo: Ian Linton.
The video shows brave folk wild swimming in March. Photo: Ian Linton.

Produced by TCH Creative and funded by Go Tweed Valley, the short destination film was created with new and existing footage from over 15 local businesses, including Kailzie Equestrian, Eastgate Theatre, Traquair Arms Hotel and Biggar Adventure.

Filming has taken place across the Tweed Valley over the past three months with a mix of drone footage and action shots helping to capture the natural beauty of the surrounding landscapes and everything this compact area of southern Scotland has to offer. Locals can be seen exploring the summit of Lee Pen on foot, the wilder reaches of Gypsy Glen on two wheels and the tranquillity of Cardrona Forest on horseback – as well as enjoying the best of local food and drink, retail and the arts.

A group of hardy swimmers even took to the water in March for a chilly filming session at the Dookits – a popular swim spot on the edge of Hay Lodge Park, Peebles.

Lindsay Quayle, project officer at Go Tweed Valley, can’t wait to launch the film to as wide an audience as possible.

“The Tweed Valley is already a world-class mountain biking destination, but there’s no shortage of other activities and adventures on offer here,” she said.

“With our year-round calendar of events and festivals, award-winning pubs and eateries and fascinating cultural history – not to mention a richness of natural wonders to explore – we would love every visitor to Scotland to stop and discover this special part of the country.”

This year promises to be one of the biggest yet for tourism in the valley. The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August will undoubtedly attract new visitors to the area and it is hoped the destination video will encourage them to experience even more of the local activities and hospitality available to them during their stay.

Other key projects, such as a new audio storytelling trail developed for the GeoTourist app, are also being worked on.

Go Tweed Valley’s new destination video can be enjoyed at: https://youtu.be/fdNECZ1tZMM

