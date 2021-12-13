Veteran David finds new independence

David Murray, out walking in Galashiels with his long cane.

David Murray, 91, was diagnosed with glaucoma over 20 years ago and is now severely sight impaired, “unable to tell if it’s light or dark”.

The army veteran and keen walker says he used to do laps of the same spot outside his home, unable to venture any further safely, until he started receiving long cane training from Sight Scotland Veterans.

Now well versed in the skills and know-how for navigating with a long cane – a mobility tool used to detect objects and provide information to the user about the environment just ahead of them – David is back to walking around Galashiels independently to his heart’s content.

David, who has lived in Galashiels nearly all his life, said: “I love walking, always have done. Before I had the long cane, when I was on my own all I could do was walk back and forward at home with my short cane and walking stick. I couldn’t go out to the roads. People used to ask me how many laps I’d do in a day.

“Learning to use the long cane has been great. It’s been a blessing to me. I’m very fortunate that my training sessions had started a couple of months before the lockdown started. It was enough to help me keep getting out for walks.”

Sight Scotland Veterans Rehabilitation Officer, Sharon McAllister, began long cane sessions with David just before the first lockdown in 2020. With face-to-face visits now resuming, she has been able to continue her work with him. The charity has also worked in conjunction with Guide Dogs Scotland’s My Sighted Guide service, which has supported David with volunteer walkers who have been able to accompany him for local walks.

David says it’d be “impossible” to carry on getting out independently without the training and support he’s received.

Sight Scotland Veterans offers support to all veterans with sight loss based in Scotland – including those who served National Service.