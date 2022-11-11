Vermilion is smiles better

The Kelso team with their awards. From left: Dr Steve Siovas, Prosthodontist; Jemma Murray, receptionist; Josie Paterson, dental nurse; Katie Walker, dental nurse; Alex Hogarth,, dental nurse,; Laura Ferguson, office manager; Nicola Johnstone, dental nurse and David Offord, oral surgeon.

The talented team from Vermilion – The Smile Experts won the Best Referral Practice – North, and Best Patient Care – Scotland and Northern Ireland at the ceremony at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Friday, November 4.

They were also nominated for Best Team.

Vermilion was establised in 2011, a private referral-only dental practice where colleagues refer their patients for multi-disciplinary specialist treatment. Working in collaboration with the patient’s General Dental Practitioner, specialist treatment is completed before the patient returns to their own dentist for their regular dental care.

Winning the awards was a source of great pride for all the staff, said practice principal, Dr David Offord.

He said: “Vermilion’s commitment to supporting our referring dentists goes back to our opening year.

"We thoroughly enjoy working with our colleagues across East Central Scotland, the Borders, Berwickshire and Northumberland to deliver excellent patient care and multi-disciplinary treatments.

“Without the trust that Vermilion’s referring colleagues place in the team, this award would not have been possible.

"This win is very much theirs as it is ours. To our colleagues – thank you once again for your unwavering support these last 11 years.”

He added: “I am humbled that Vermilion has been recognised for the standard of patient care that we provide.

"Patient care and clinical excellence truly is at the forefront of everything that Vermilion stands for.

"The team work so hard to deliver above and beyond, and it is fantastic that they have been recognised for this at a national level.”