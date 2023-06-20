Vehicles, equipment and kerosene stolen from council depot

Police Scotland

The incident happened between 3.30pm on Friday, June 16, and 5.45am on Monday, June 19, at the depot on Upper Mansfield Road in the town.

A white Peugeot Partner van, registration NU1 GKK and a white Ford Transit tipper, registration FH16 EKX, were taken, along with a quantity of small equipment worth around £9,000 and 1,000 litres or kerosene. The van was later traced near Hexham, but the tipper is still to be traced.

Detective Constable Claire White, of Galashiels CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone in the area over the weekend who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”