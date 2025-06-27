Urgent action agreed to save former Jedburgh bank building

​The building on Exchange Street is infested with rot (Google Maps).

Approval has been granted for urgent action to save an A-listed three-storey former bank building at the heart of Jedburgh.

The building at 3 Exchange Street is infested with dry rot throughout and extensive internal and external work, including roof replacement, is needed.

The building originally serviced as the Commercial Bank of Scotland with residential provision on the upper floors, most recently purposed as an office.

It was designed circa late 1860’s and comprises of three storeys with ashlar polished sandstone finish to the front elevation.

Controlled dismantling of the adjacent 2 High Street building was undertaken in 2021-2023 and temporary propping remains on the adjacent plot.

A report with the application from Scottish Borders Council, to its own planning department, stated: “The building has been subject to deterioration due to water ingress which has been reported as accelerating in recent years.

“It is recommended that urgent action is taken in order to prevent accelerated deterioration to a point where practical re-mediation is no longer possible.

“Water ingress is prevalent throughout the roof structure and wet rot appears to be widely spread.

“The roof structure is therefore considered beyond repair and a full replacement of the structure is recommended.

“Full replacement will also simplify proposed alterations to the roof arrangement proposed to aid safe roof access and maintenance.

“Deterioration of the structure was evident throughout the building at all levels.”

The property is un-habitable and effective linings are to be stripped back.

It is planned to retain features of the building internally where possible.

A report, approving the application, stated: “These are proposals by the council to halt the potential loss of the category A listed building which is now in a severe and deteriorating condition.

“The supporting statement demonstrates that since 2018 the building has been uninhabited due to dry rot.”