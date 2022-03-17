Uppies rule the roost at Denholm ba’
Almost as soon as it began, the Borders ba’ season came to a close at a cold Denholm Green on Monday evening.
It was a clean sweep for the uppies, who won 10-0.
Supporter Kevin “Beak” Crawford said: “I think the weather may have stopped several coming from Earlston, so the Doonies were a bit short, but it was great to be back.”
Donors and hailers were Steven and Marie Shields (wedding): up, Robbie Linton; Mr and Mrs Crooks(golden wedding): up, Jack Linton; Mr and Mrs Crew (golden wedding): up, Callum Renwick; Bruce andSara Lothian (silver wedding): up Jack Linton; Stewart Ramsay memorial: up, Danny Landels; Kevin andElaine Crawford (silver wedding): up, Callum Renwick; Denholm Feuars: up, Neil Douglas; HughHornsby memorial: up, John Gray; Cross Keys pub ba': up, Callum Renwick; Fox and Hounds pub ba':up, Kev Watson.
Well done to all concerned – we’re sure you all had a ba’!