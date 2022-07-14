UPDATE: Treorchy Choir events cancelled due to Covid fears

The Treorchy Male Voice Choir will no longer be heading to the Borders.

The man behind the original booking, Galashiels man Bill Turner, had said he wanted to thank the local NHS after suffering three heart attacks over the last few years, and hoped to raise cash for the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital, as well as the Rowan Boland Trust in Galashiels and Oliver’s Trust in Hawick.

However, he has had to cancel the events as ticket sales were lower than expected.

He told us: “I’ve been told by many people that due to the current rise in Covid cases here in the Borders, that it’s just not worth the risk for them.

"It’s certainly a massive disappointment, and I'll be out of pocket as I had already made plans and the insurance won’t pay out for that.

"I really wanted to make some money for the local NHS and the two kids’ charities, as well as bring these guys up from Wales to entertain, but now is perhaps not the right time.”

Bill had made friends with the choir during his many visits to Wales to watch them play Scotland at rugby.