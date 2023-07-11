Uncle Kid’s a genre himself

Uncle Kid on stage.

Step forward Uncle Kid.

Originally from the Hawick/Newcastleton area, and now based in Edinburgh, Uncle Kid puts himself in the Trip Hop genre, but his use of deadpan spoken word lyrics, combined with superb acoustic guitar and the should-be-terrible-but-isn’t utilage of children's toy instruments, puts him in a whole world of his own.

His debut EP, ‘Indistinct Chatter’ grabbed the attention of BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson who describes him as an “unsettling Scottish artist” and hailed his first single, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ as “a song for our times”. BBC Scotland’s Vic Galloway has drawn comparisons to Massive Attack and Arab Strap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad