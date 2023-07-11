News you can trust since 1855
Uncle Kid’s a genre himself

You can follow music for years, and never come across a true ground-breaker … a musician that comes up with a sound completely different to anything you’ve heard before.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
Uncle Kid on stage.Uncle Kid on stage.
Step forward Uncle Kid.

Originally from the Hawick/Newcastleton area, and now based in Edinburgh, Uncle Kid puts himself in the Trip Hop genre, but his use of deadpan spoken word lyrics, combined with superb acoustic guitar and the should-be-terrible-but-isn’t utilage of children's toy instruments, puts him in a whole world of his own.

His debut EP, ‘Indistinct Chatter’ grabbed the attention of BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson who describes him as an “unsettling Scottish artist” and hailed his first single, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ as “a song for our times”. BBC Scotland’s Vic Galloway has drawn comparisons to Massive Attack and Arab Strap.

And he’s adding to his growing library with a cover of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World, out on August 11 (see our site for video).

