Two companies join forces to improve connectivity in Hawick

Go Fibre and Emtelle have teamed up to bring full fibre broadband to Hawick. Photo: Jim Payne.

Two companies have joined forces to improve digital connectivity to 8000 residents and businesses in Hawick.

Scottish independent broadband business, GoFibre, founded in Duns, has announced a new partnership with Hawick-based business, Emtelle.

Emtelle will manufacture and supply GoFibre with the duct, sub-duct and fibre required to connect more than 8,000 premises across Hawick to the transformative power of full fibre.

Full fibre networks are considered the best type of connectivity, allowing communities to upload and download data with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

However, it is only currently available to around 26 per cent of rural Scotland.

With speeds of up to 10Gbps available, it will help transform the ability for residents to work effectively from home, operate multiple devices simultaneously with no lag and makes the in-home gaming experience better than ever.

Borders residents and businesses across St Boswells, Coldstream, Kelso, Galashiels and Melrose are already benefiting from access to GoFibre’s full fibre network, meaning they have leapt the digital divide and are experiencing broadband speeds faster than parts of Scotland’s main cities.

Andy Hepburn, GoFibre’s chief operating officer, said: “As a Duns-born business, it’s important we’re partnering with local, and well-respected, organisations where business equates to local jobs and opportunities; all whilst addressing carbon reduction since their kit is manufactured right on our doorstep.

“We’re looking forward to Hawick’s residents and businesses experiencing the benefits of improved digital connectivity later this year.”

Colin Kirkpatrick, Emtelle’s solutions director, said:“We are delighted to partner with GoFibre in bringing full fibre connectivity to Hawick. Emtelle, who have manufacturing facilities in Hawick and Jedburgh, leads the world in the field of passive network solutions, so we are especially proud to support this initiative and bring our world-leading technology to our hometown. Our partnership highlights the power of local businesses and suppliers working together.

“By manufacturing and supplying the essential duct, sub-duct and fibre solutions, we are proud to play a vital role in connecting more than 8,000 premises in Hawick and support the growth of the local economy.”

The first customers are planned to be connected in Hawick during Autumn 2023.

Rachael Hamilton, MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, added: “It is fantastic news that so many Hawick residents will soon have access to a faster broadband network.

“I’m also excited to see Borders businesses working in partnership on such a critical issue to the local community as internet connectivity.”