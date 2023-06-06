Tweedbank Lad and Lass were exemplary

Swanning around.

The duo, along with attendants Ethan Fraser, Ava Swan, Alex Bell and Katie Deerin smiled throughout the week’s activities.

Tweedbank Fair Convener Paul Wheatley said: “What a week! The weather really came out for our amazing village as did the residents of Tweedbank, who came out in force with increased attendance at almost all events.

“Our principals did a great job, they were a fantastic exemplary of the community of Tweedbank.

Fun at the fancy dress.

"We were very grateful for the Melrose and Galashiels principals for joining in our fair week and welcoming our principals.

“The crowning glory of the fair is out Grand Fete on the final Saturday which included a live band, a DJ, and a plethora of activities for kids of all ages.

"We really wanted a family-friendly mini festival vibe and we hit that goal with overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees.

"It was lovely to see families, from babies to great-grandparents, all spending the day together enjoying the fair.

The fete on Saturday was a popular closing event.

"Behind the scenes the fair was organised by an entirely new committee who brought some new ideas and put in a power of work to pull together the 2023 fair.

“We also increased the engagement with local businesses and the primary school, who really pulled out all the stops to support the fair in a variety of ways.

Results

Chris Doyle Penalty Shootout Winners

More fancy dress fun.

P1 - Theo Fraser

P2 - Jack Whitehead

P3 - Kaine Beattie

P4 - Finlay Parker

Fergus Foster as Mario.

P5 - Jack Brown

P6 - Kai Gibb

P7 - Winner of the Chris Doyle Trophy - Nicolas Kuch

Fancy Dress

Community Groups

1. Tweedbank Nur-Zoo-ry - Tweedbank Nursery

Tweedbank and Melrose principals.

2. TEL Express - Tweedbank Early Learners

Pre-School

1. Paw Patrol: Marshal - Roman Mein

P1-P2

1. Mario - Fergus Foster

2. Minecraft Creeper - Oscar Gallagher

3. Captain Tweedbank - Hayden Hardie

P4-P7

1. William Wallace - Oscar Moffat

Pairs

1. Rock on the Loch - Hallie & Hannah Bruce

2. Beetlejuice - Lyra & Dryden Crew

3. My Hero Academia - Callum & Hamish

Groups

1. Tweedbank Ravers - Alana Galloway

2. Starbucks 'Fab at the Abb' - Wheatley, Murphie & Carters

Joint 3. Adams Family, Tweedbank Gals go Global, Mario Kart 2023, I'm a Celebrity get me out of here

Adults

1. Victorian Maid - Valerie Mayo

Overall Winner - Rock on the Loch - Hallie & Hannah Bruce

Round the Pond Race

1st Jr Girl - Kala Shuttleworth

2nd Jr Girl - Chloe Hamilton

3rd Jr Girl - Ella Knoeson

1st Jr Boy - Tor Shuttleworth

2nd Jr Boy - Cameron Tunmore

3rd Jr Boy - Russell Wilson

1st Woman - Mia Lamb

1st Man - Matt Carter

Tweedbank Lass Ava Evans with attendants Ava Swan and Katie Deerin.

Rock on the Loch.

The start of the juniors round the loch race.