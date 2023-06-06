Tweedbank Lad and Lass were exemplary
The duo, along with attendants Ethan Fraser, Ava Swan, Alex Bell and Katie Deerin smiled throughout the week’s activities.
Tweedbank Fair Convener Paul Wheatley said: “What a week! The weather really came out for our amazing village as did the residents of Tweedbank, who came out in force with increased attendance at almost all events.
“Our principals did a great job, they were a fantastic exemplary of the community of Tweedbank.
"We were very grateful for the Melrose and Galashiels principals for joining in our fair week and welcoming our principals.
“The crowning glory of the fair is out Grand Fete on the final Saturday which included a live band, a DJ, and a plethora of activities for kids of all ages.
"We really wanted a family-friendly mini festival vibe and we hit that goal with overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees.
"It was lovely to see families, from babies to great-grandparents, all spending the day together enjoying the fair.
"Behind the scenes the fair was organised by an entirely new committee who brought some new ideas and put in a power of work to pull together the 2023 fair.
“We also increased the engagement with local businesses and the primary school, who really pulled out all the stops to support the fair in a variety of ways.
Results
Chris Doyle Penalty Shootout Winners
P1 - Theo Fraser
P2 - Jack Whitehead
P3 - Kaine Beattie
P4 - Finlay Parker
P5 - Jack Brown
P6 - Kai Gibb
P7 - Winner of the Chris Doyle Trophy - Nicolas Kuch
Fancy Dress
Community Groups
1. Tweedbank Nur-Zoo-ry - Tweedbank Nursery
2. TEL Express - Tweedbank Early Learners
Pre-School
1. Paw Patrol: Marshal - Roman Mein
P1-P2
1. Mario - Fergus Foster
2. Minecraft Creeper - Oscar Gallagher
3. Captain Tweedbank - Hayden Hardie
P4-P7
1. William Wallace - Oscar Moffat
Pairs
1. Rock on the Loch - Hallie & Hannah Bruce
2. Beetlejuice - Lyra & Dryden Crew
3. My Hero Academia - Callum & Hamish
Groups
1. Tweedbank Ravers - Alana Galloway
2. Starbucks 'Fab at the Abb' - Wheatley, Murphie & Carters
Joint 3. Adams Family, Tweedbank Gals go Global, Mario Kart 2023, I'm a Celebrity get me out of here
Adults
1. Victorian Maid - Valerie Mayo
Overall Winner - Rock on the Loch - Hallie & Hannah Bruce
Round the Pond Race
1st Jr Girl - Kala Shuttleworth
2nd Jr Girl - Chloe Hamilton
3rd Jr Girl - Ella Knoeson
1st Jr Boy - Tor Shuttleworth
2nd Jr Boy - Cameron Tunmore
3rd Jr Boy - Russell Wilson
1st Woman - Mia Lamb
1st Man - Matt Carter