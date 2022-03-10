Tweedbank and Eyemouth set to be linked by pathway plan

Borderers are being asked on their views on a proposed pathway between Tweedbank and Eyemouth.

A public consultation seeking the views of Borderers on a proposed active travel route between those two locations is now open.

The route would seek a 53km path between the existing Tweedbank railway station and the new Reston rail station, with potential onward connections to Coldingham and Eyemouth also being considered.

The study will examine a route following the alignment of the former railway line that originally linked the stations and would run through the heart of the region, connecting town and villages including Earlston, Greenlaw, Duns and Chirnside.

The council has received funding from South of Scotland Enterprise to progress with a feasibility study for the new route and is keen to gather the thoughts of landowners, residents, community groups and businesses along the route.

Gordon Edgar, Scottish Border Council’s executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said: “Through the data we have collected over the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s clear to see there has been a positive shift in the way people are engaging with the outdoors, including embracing new ways to travel that have health and well-being and environmental benefits.

“This change of attitude has seen more choosing walking and cycling as means of transport and the council is using this opportunity to examine ways in which we can promote more active travel across the area.

“By exploring a new active travel route between Tweedbank and Reston, following the route of the old railway line, we would be able to reconnect the two settlements and all the communities in between, which in turn will widen opportunities for safe travel and exercise.

“I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to engage with this public consultation and give their feedback so we can determine the public’s desire for this new route in assessing its feasibility.”