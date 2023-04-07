Tweed Road closure from next week in Galashiels

The phase one process will see Tweed Road closed until April 28.

The work starts on Tuesday, April 11 and Tweed Road, Tweed Grove, Netherdale Brae and Larchbank Street will be impacted by road and lane closures which will take place in three phases over a 14-week period.

More than £600,000 is being invested by Scottish Water to replace sections of water main which have reached the end of their serviceable life.

A road closure will be in place on Tweed Road at the junction of Tweed Grove until April 28. Local diversion routes will be in place along Abbotsford Road and Dale St.

Phase two will take place between April 29 and May 26, during which Netherdale Brae will be closed. Phase three, from May 27 to July 14 with a single lane closure in place on Netherdale Brae.

Scott Fraser, regional corporate affairs manager at Scottish Water, said: “This is a significant investment project which will help ensure that we can continue to provide a reliable, high quality supply of water to customers in the area.

"We would like to thank locals and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

