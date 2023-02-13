Turkish cafe owner in plea for homeland

Tekin Esmer.

Tekin Esmer moved from Turkey to Scotland more than 20 years ago and has become a well-known and much-loved figure in Galashiels, having operated several businesses there.

The recent earthquakes have caused devastation in the 47-year-old’s hometown of Iskenderun.

His cousin Sabri and his family were among those who died when their home collapsed.

Amid confusion in the country Tekin is trying to find the whereabouts of many other family members.

Now he is trying to raise £25,000 to provide family members with support at this devastating time.

Donations on his fundraising page have already raised more than £2,000.

Tekin, who runs the Waffles N Brew cafe in Galashiels Transport Interchange, said: “The earthquakes have devastated my hometown. My family have no home, heat, food and limited clothing.

“Family members have been lost and many more will lose their lives over the next days. I am asking for any donation you may be able to spare so that we can help my community at this terrible time.”