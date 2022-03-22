Tuba star Les set to back town band

Tuba player Les McNeish.

This summer the band will, once again, take its place leading everyone in support of the Braw Lads’ Gathering… but before that there is an exciting opportunity to hear the band in concert at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels on Saturday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

As well as hearing the Town Band, there will also be performances by the Galashiels Youth Band and its beginners group.

The band will be supported by internationally-renowned tuba player, Les Neish, who has created a career as a tuba soloist and educator with a world-wide reputation.

Known for his musicianship, artistry and high level of communication, Les dazzles audiences with fabulous technique and the real essence of music making … fun.

Les, of whom Classical Music Magazine said: “Proof that the tuba, the comedian of the orchestra, is a credible solo instrument abounds in the brilliance of Neish”, is no stranger to the town, having performed there before, and the band is very grateful to him, and his sponsor Besson, for making the evening possible.

So, if you’re looking for a fun evening of musical variety, you could do worse than go along to the Volunteer Hall on Saturday evening and enjoy the performances of the local players and prepare to be blown away (literally) by the musical genius that is Les Neish.