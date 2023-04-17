News you can trust since 1855
Try before you buy eBikes

Local environmental group, Greener Melrose, has relaunched its eBikes for Borderers project for 2023.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
The group gives Borderers the chance to try out ebikes like this one before they buy them.The group gives Borderers the chance to try out ebikes like this one before they buy them.
The project aims to encourage active travel by allowing locals to trial an eBike to see if it fits into their lifestyle before they buy.

Since its initial launch in 2021 the project has seen people from all corners of the region take part, with many going on to invest in an eBike after their trial.

Greener Melrose chairman, Donald McPhillimy, said: “We are delighted to relaunch eBikes for Borderers for 2023, a very exciting year for all things cycling here in the Borders.

“The eBikes are ideal for commuting, reducing your carbon footprint and enjoying the beautiful Borders countryside. It is fantastic that we have helped so many people make the decision to invest.

“We hope to see many more people take part in the project over the coming months. Anyone interested in finding out more can find us on Facebook or email us at [email protected]

