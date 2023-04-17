Try before you buy eBikes

The group gives Borderers the chance to try out ebikes like this one before they buy them.

The project aims to encourage active travel by allowing locals to trial an eBike to see if it fits into their lifestyle before they buy.

Since its initial launch in 2021 the project has seen people from all corners of the region take part, with many going on to invest in an eBike after their trial.

Greener Melrose chairman, Donald McPhillimy, said: “We are delighted to relaunch eBikes for Borderers for 2023, a very exciting year for all things cycling here in the Borders.

“The eBikes are ideal for commuting, reducing your carbon footprint and enjoying the beautiful Borders countryside. It is fantastic that we have helped so many people make the decision to invest.