Trust’s plan to take over centre

Councillor Robin Tatler

Opened in 2019 on a short term lease, the trust operated the centre to host online events during the pandemic when physical ones weren’t possible. They are now keen to continue the arrangement on a more formal basis.

A public notification period in relation to the transfer request will run from October 8 to November 13.

During this time the public are invited to inspect the application documents and submit any comments or observations they may have.

Hard copies are available at the West Linton Post Office and West Linton Village Centre during these dates.

The pplication documents are available online at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/assettransfer or: https://scotborders.citizenspace.com where an online form for comments is also available.

Councillor Robin Tatler (pictured), executive member for communities and equalities, said: “The centre is in the heart of West Linton and is greatly valued by everyone within the community.

"Many people relied on what was provided during the pandemic and since then they have continued to work tirelessly to provide many great events, groups and meetings.