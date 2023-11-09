Trust in Maggie

A Scottish Borders cancer charity has appointed a new trustee who is passionate about improving the lives of those affected by the illness. ​

Maggie Toole at The Lavender Touch charity shop.

Maggie Toole joins the The Lavender Touch, bringing a wealth of experience, especially within the area of governance, and a fresh perspective to the charity, which has been serving the local community for 20 years.

The announcement coincides with Trustees’ Week (6-10 November), with its 2023 theme – Many voices. Working together. With purpose. The week aims to highlight the work and impact trustees have on the charities they work with and the communities they support.

The Lavender Touch offers various services, including therapeutic treatments and support, tailored to individuals living with cancer and their loved ones' unique needs. These services are accessible following a referral from healthcare professionals, ensuring that those who need it most can access the support they require during their cancer journey.

Jan Beattie, Chair of the Board, expressed excitement about Maggie's appointment to the Board, saying, "Maggie's passion for our cause and her invaluable expertise make her an excellent addition to our dedicated team. We are confident that her involvement will further strengthen our ability to serve the Scottish Borders community and continue our mission of providing comfort, relief, and hope to cancer patients."

Maggie is eager to begin her role and stated, "I am honoured to join The Lavender Touch as a Trustee. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, the incredible staff, and the wonderful volunteers to help ensure that individuals living with cancer and their families receive the support and care they deserve throughout their journey."

The Lavender Touch remains committed to its mission and is excited about the new opportunities and perspectives that Maggie will bring to the organisation.

Jan continued: “Charities like The Lavender Touch play a huge role in communities and without volunteers, including those who are volunteer Trustees, they would not be able to make the positive impact they do for so many people.”