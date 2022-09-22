Trio set to head on up

Clockwise from top left: Alison Saxon, Jamie Wilson and Louise Ferguson.

The achievements of Alison Saxon (Clovenfords Primary), Jamie Wilson (Morebattle & Yetholm Primary Schools) and Louise Ferguson (West Linton Primary) were all acknowledged at a joint event hosted by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and Education Scotland.

This year’s award ceremony was held online, where Shirley-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills opened the ceremony and congratulated recipients of the Standard for Headship.

GTC Scotland Chief Executive and Registrar Dr Pauline Stephen also offered her congratulations to Standard for Headship recipients and In Headship participants.

Into Headship is Scotland’s national programme for aspiring head teachers. On successful completion of the programme participants will be awarded the GTCS Standard for Headship, a mandatory requirement for all new head teachers in Scotland. The programme is delivered in partnership between universities, local authorities and Education Scotland.

Into Headship aims to ensure aspiring head teachers are supported to develop and continue to build the necessary knowledge, skills and understanding required of senior leaders in leading a dynamic school community. The programme is aimed at those teachers who aspire to achieving the post of head teacher within the next two to three years.