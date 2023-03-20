Trio not to be missed at MacArts this weekend

Ivo Graham's at MacArts on Thursday evening (March 23).

THURSDAY, MARCH 23: Ivo Graham

The bumbling wordsmith returns to discuss three years of heavy-duty pranking/parenting/procrastinating since Dave’s 2019 nominations for Best Comedy Show and Joke of the Fringe ("I've got an Eton College advent calendar, where all the doors are opened by my father's contacts").

As seen/heard on Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, British As Folk, and fondue set winner on Richard Osman's House of Games, Ivo will be on the upcoming 15th season of Taskmaster starting at the end of the month.

Tom McGuire & the Brassholes will be at MacArts on Friday.

Tickets £14 in advance.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24: Tom McGuire and the Brassholes

The phenomenal funk and soul powerhouse heads to Galashiels, following their sold-out gig at The Barrowlands in January.

The band’s music is full of vitality, the sound of a new niche being cut, classic pop sensibility with high musicianship values and rewarding arrangement and rich production.

The Countess of Fife ... at MacArts on Saturday, March 25.

At the root is soulful song, telling stories and sharing experiences of joy, turmoil, loss, celebration, sadness, happiness, confidence, frailty; all told hyper-distilled and delivered in finely honed funk pop parcels of aesthetic joy.

Support will be provided by Urang Matang and the Melodites, a Borders-based collection of phenomenal musicians with a unique brand of Ska / Reggae / Funk.

Tickets £14 in advance / £17 on the door.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25: The Countess of Fife

The insurgent alt country outfit led by Fay Fife (best known as the dynamic front woman, founder and creative force of classic Scottish punk bands The Rezillos). Think of the Cramps meeting Johnny Cash in an unholy alchemy of country, punk, rock and gospel.

Support is from singer/songwriter Kirsten Adamson, daughter of Big Country’s Stuart, who summons the same heart-stopping purity as Sandy Denny, by way of Emmylou Harris and Kate Bush.

Tickets: £9 advance, £13 on the door.