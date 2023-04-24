Trio joins Selkirk's casting team

From left: David Butchart, Murray MacDougall and Kenneth Clark. Photos: Grant Kinghorn

David Butchart, 48, who served with the Royal Corps of Signals from 1990 to 1997, has been given the call to cast the Ex-Soldiers Association colours at the association dinner on Sunday, April 23.

Edinburgh-born David, who moved to Selkirk with his family when he was 11, said: “It’s an honour for me to be chosen as the Ex-Soldiers’ Standard Bearer and I hope I make everybody proud.

"It’s fair to say I’m nervous, but happily nervous.

"I have had a bit of a practise casting, and it really is harder than it looks, so I'll have to keep practising."

The flag will be bussed by David’s partner and PA, Julie Renton.

Former policeman Murray MacDougall will almost make it a family full sweep this year as he has been chosen as the Fleshers Standard Bearer, and was congratulated by new deacon Keith Hermiston.

Murray, 67, told us: “It’s absolutely amazing to have the trust put in me by the Incorporation of Fleshers.

"It’s a great honour to follow in the footsteps of so many fantastic people and so many of my family members who have cast just about every other flag.”

His uncle Murray and cousin Duncan cast the Hammermen’s flag in the 1950s and 1990s, while his other cousin Euan represented the Merchant’s Company. Euan’s son Greg McDougall was the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer.

Murray, a retired policeman, added: “My father was the last World War II serviceman to cast the Ex-Soldiers’ Flag in 1985, while my sister’s son Chris Yardley cast the Colonials’ flag in 2015, so there’s a fair history there.

"A few years ago, I was invited to join the friends of the Fleshers, and I’ve served as Left and Right Hand Man to their standard bearer, and now I have that honour myself. Now I need to get practising.”

Friday night also saw the Corporation of Weavers unveil their standard bearer at their AGM in the Town Arms, when Kenneth Clark was appointed by deacon Michael Quinn.