Tributes paid to tragic 23-year-old

Flowers and personal tributes adorn the scene on Galafoot Bridge this week.

The man has been named locally as Bradley Kitson of Galashiels.

Several emergency services crews raced to the site on Sunday evening. The A6091 road between the Kingsknowes and Tweedbank roundabouts, as well as the car park at Galafoot, was blocked off for several hours.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person at Galafoot Bridge between Galashiels and Melrose shortly after 6.50pm on Sunday, April 17.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency services attended but the 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Since then, many of Mr Kitson’s friends have visited the scene to leave bouquets and messages.

One said: “To My Boy, I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, I love you so much, forever and always, my beautiful best friend. Lots of love, Antonia xxx.”

Another tribute was signed by several of his friends.

Borderers also took to our Facebook page to relay their shock over the incident.

Lyndsey Stewart wrote: “Still can’t believe the news I heard this morning. Too young, too soon, heartbreaking RIP.”

And Pauline Martin added: “So sad. He was a good friend to my son when they were at school xx.”