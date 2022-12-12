Tributes paid to Borderers who lost their lives in crash
Police have named the man and woman who died following a road collision on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk on Saturday, November 26.
On that day, at around 3.25pm, a northbound Honda Jazz car and a Ford Fiesta travelling south, collided at the junction with the B7060 Yair Bridge road.
Henry Keith Holmes, known as Keith, 90, from Melrose, who was the driver and only occupant of the Honda Jazz, and Janette Tait, 79, from Selkirk, a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died at the scene.
The 81-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains.
Both families have issued tributes.
The family of Mr Holmes said: “Henry Keith Holmes, known as Keith, was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
“He will be sorely missed by his family and the community he served in Galashiels for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Holmes The Chemist.”
And the family of Janette Tait said: “Janette Tait will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
"She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful grandmother to her three grandchildren.”
Sergeant Iain McIntyre of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
"Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2079 of Saturday, November 26.”