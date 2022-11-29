Tributes paid to a much-loved hairdresser after her sudden death at the age of 61

Hawick hairdresser Pearl Dalgliesh.

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Hawick hairdresser after her sudden death at the age of 61.

Pearl Dalgliesh spent more than four decades working in the town, the majority spent at her salon, Pearl’s Hairdressers on O’Connell Street, which closed earlier this year.

She enjoyed a warm relationship with all her customers and was known for her “wicked” sense of humour and zest for life.

The high regard in which she is held has been demonstrated by the glowing tributes to her posted on social media sites.

Her son Chris said the family had been overwhelmed by the messages they had received since her death on Friday, November 25.

He said: “She worked her fingers to the bone to keep the business going and she valued each and every one of her customers, old and new.

“She lived each day as if it was her last and could light up a room with her smile.”

Pearl, whose husband Jock died in 2015, is also mum to daughter Sandi and grandmother to Tyler, Corey and Jayden, all of whom who she doted upon.

Despite closing up her own business she continued to work at the town’s Natural Image salon.

It was when she did not turn up for work – a very unusual occurrence – that the family was alerted to the fact that something was wrong.

Chris added: “As a mother she was fantastic, she would do anything for you and her family was at the heart of everything she did.

“She was a bit of a taskmaster but that was how we became the people we are, respecting your elders, but as a person she didn’t have a bad word to say about anybody and was willing to help in any way she could and was always there to listen.

“She liked to play the guitar, which she did until more recent years, and she liked to partake in a tipple at the Waverley, at the Mayfair and the Cross Keys in Denholm, she was very sociable.

“Right until the day she died her heart still broke that Jock was gone and now she’s at peace with him.”

