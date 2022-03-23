Tractors plough up £13,000 for baby loss charity

Dave and Ashleigh Armfelt. Photo: Bill McBurnie

The plight of Jedburgh couple Dave and Ashleigh Armfelt, who tragically lost their stillborn baby boy Noah, touched the hearts of the farming community.

A total of 82 tractors drove through the streets from Spittal on Rule Farm, Hawick, to Bonchester, Jedburgh, Ancrum and Denholm, in honour of Noah.

Dave and wife Ashleigh, who both work for Thomas Sherriff & Co Ltd, said they wanted to give back to the charity that helped them through the traumatic time in their lives.

Dave Armfelt and son Oscar at Spittal on Rule after the tractor run raising funds for SiMBA

He explained: “Unfortunately, health complications were picked up on during a scan, and because my wife was so far on in the pregnancy, she still had to birth and our son was born asleep.”

The couple embarked on their plans for Noah’s Charity Tractor Run, which took place on March 5th.

Dave said: “We thought there would maybe be 30 tractors taking part, but it just kind of snowballed. Money-wise, we would’ve been delighted to raise around a £1,000, but we managed to raise over £13,000, which was amazing.”

Swathes of locals lined the streets to witness the fleet of tractors which was overseen by police due to the sheer volume of parade.

"These events do take place around the country for charities, but not really on such a large scale, explained Dave. “We had the back up of the police who were managing traffic and did a really great job.

"The turnout of locals was really good. When we came through Denholm, the whole main street was just lined with people and lots of kids who came out to catch a glimpse of the tractors.”

Dave said the support of the communities was overwhelming.

“It was a big day for us, because we did it in memory of Noah.