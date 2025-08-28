Town’s people invited to Eyemouth Community Council AGM

By Paul Kelly
Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Eyemouth Community Council is inviting locals to its AGM.
Eyemouth Community Council is inviting locals to its AGM. (Pic: © Jennifer Petrie cc-by-sa/2.0)
The honorary provost for Eyemouth has issued a warm invitation to the town’s community council’s AGM next month.

The gathering is to take place at Eyemouth Community Centre in Albert Road on Monday, September 29, from 7pm.

Provost George Power said: “This is an opportunity for all members of the community to hear about the work of the council over the past year, discuss ongoing projects, and contribute to shaping the future of our town.

“We have a few seats available for new members as well. If you are interested in coming on-board at the AGM please email [email protected]

“Your input and participation are highly valued, and we encourage everyone with an interest in our community to attend.”

