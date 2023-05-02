Top spots for local riders Innes and Bex
More than 600 riders took to the start line for the YT Industries TweedLove International Enduro at Glentress on Sunday, April 30.
Local riders Bex Baroana and Innes Graham secured the fastest times of the day (14.03.33 and 12.10.34 respectively) with Super Enduro motorbike world champion Billy Bolt (12.36.68) and Kerry Wilson (16.54.27) taking the top spots in the eMTB race.
The Hope Enjoyro presented by Ridelines on Saturday, April 29, saw more than 400 riders take part.
Nicky Hjerpe was the fastest female of the day, with Steve Larking clocking up the fastest time in the overall male category on his hardtail.
YT Industries TweedLove International Enduro results
Overall male: 1, Innes Graham; 2, Alexander Storr; 3, Corey Watson.
Overall female: 1, Bex Baroana; 2, Becky Cook; 3, Katy Winton.
Under-19 male: 1, Henry Timewell; 2, Eli Shearer; 3, Ben Allan.
Under-19 female: 1, Emily Carrick-Anderson; 2, Holly Vayro; 3, Hannah Mullin
eMTB male: 1, Billy Bolt; 2, Sam Hockenhull; 3, Sam Cofano.
eMTB female: 1, Kerry Wilson; 2, Alexia Dessile; 3, Lindsay Hamilton.
Hope Enjoyro presented by Ridelines results
Male Overall: 1, Steve Larking; 2, Tom Whant; 3, Rory Laidlaw.
Female Overall: 1, Nicky Hjerpe; 2, Eleanor McKay; 3 , Emma Hall.
Male Overall eMTB: 1, Kyle Rinder; 2, Greg Halfpenny; 3, Kyron Kynoch.
Female Overall eMTB: 1, Lynn Heneghan; 2, Sue Dent; 3, Charlotte Dawson.